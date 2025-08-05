Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Speaker Mike Johnson Makes Historic Visit to Ariel, Declares Yehuda and Shomron Belong to the Jewish People


In a previously unannounced visit Monday, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson became the highest-ranking American official ever to visit an Israeli settlement in Yehuda and the Shomron, touring the city of Ariel and delivering a strong message of support for Jewish presence in the region.

Addressing a gathering of local mayors and dignitaries, including Ariel Mayor Yair Chetboun, Johnson declared that “the mountains of Judea and Samaria were promised to the Jewish people, and they belong to them by right.”

Johnson’s remarks, which emphasized the historical and religious significance of the region to the Jewish people, stand in stark contrast to the prevailing view of many international governments that refer to the area as the “occupied West Bank.” His statement that “every corner of this land is important to us” was met with enthusiastic applause.

“Every mayor here should know exactly where we stand regarding this issue—we stand with you,” Johnson said. “It is an integral part of our faith, and therefore the significance for us is great… We stand entirely by your side.”

Joining Johnson were U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Republican Reps. Nathaniel Moran, Michael McCaul, Claudia Tenney, and Michael Cloud. The bipartisan delegation traveled to Israel under the auspices of the U.S.-Israel Education Association, headed by Heather Johnston. The trip was designated as private and unofficial, according to Axios.

Ariel Mayor Yair Chetboun hailed the visit as “an historic moment of shared values, deep friendship, and strong partnership between the U.S. and Israel, and between the U.S. and Judea and Samaria—the place where the Jewish story began.”

Monday’s visit underscored the growing alignment between American evangelical leaders and Israel’s presence in Yehuda and Shomron. Speaker Johnson, a devout Christian, has consistently voiced strong support for Israel’s biblical and historic claims to the land.

