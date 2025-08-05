ANOTHER QUAKE: 2.7 Magnitude Tremor Strikes New York City, Marking Second Earthquake In Days

For the second time in less than a week, an earthquake has rattled northern New Jersey, near New York City.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Hillsdale at approximately 12:11 p.m. on Tuesday. The tremor follows a 3.0-magnitude quake that hit Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, on Tisha B’Av night.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported in either incident. Authorities continue to monitor for aftershocks, though experts say the likelihood of significant seismic activity remains low.

While earthquakes are rare in the Garden State, Tuesday’s event marks a notable uptick in local seismic activity. The USGS has not yet determined whether the two quakes are related.

Residents from surrounding towns reported light shaking but no emergencies. Local officials have urged the public to remain calm and stay informed through official channels.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)