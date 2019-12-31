LAKEWOOD: Individual Arrested With Three Guns Next To Jewish Girls School [UPDATED 6:00PM]





An individual was arrested with multiple guns on him a short while ago in Lakewood.

It happened at around 4:00PAM on Park Avenue – next door to the Bais Faiga Girls School.

With the community on edge following the recent string of anti-semitic attacks, there is fear and concern spreading regarding this incident.

The following is what the lakewood Police tells YWN at 6:00PM:

Aat approximately 4:00PM, the Lakewood Police Department received a call regarding a male subject approaching bystanders at the Self Service Car Wash. The car wash is located on the corner of Ocean Avenue and Park Avenue.

It’s alleged that the male suspect approached bystanders and displayed what were described as three handguns, which were tucked in his waist-band, and that the suspect offered to sell the firearms to the bystanders, which prompted the call to the authorities. Sgt Messer, Officers Burkhardt #361 and Zavalnyuk #359 were first to arrive on scene and approach the suspect, based on his description.

The suspect became non-compliant and evasive, which prompted Officers to use immediate, necessary force to subdue the suspect.

The three aforementioned firearms were recovered from the suspect and he was arrested and transported to Monmouth Medical University for injuries sustained during the incident.

Officers Burkhardt and Zavalnyuk were uninjured following the arrest.

As a result of arrest Arturo Cuahutle-Flores, 47 years old from Ocean Avenue in Lakewood was charged with 4 counts of unlawful possession of weapon and 4 counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. There are more charges pending. As of this time, the investigation is still ongoing.

Watch the video below via TLS:

SIGN UP NOW TO RECEIVE THESE UPDATES IN LIVE TIME VIA WHATSAPP!

Signing up is simple. Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

Watch the attached footage:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







