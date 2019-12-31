HATE IN FLATBUSH: Man Displays Knife, Makes Anti-Semitic Slur On Avenue O; Shomrim Start Foot Patrols





There seems to be no end in sight as the anti-semitic attacks keep occuring.

The latest incident occurred on Monday afternoon at around 7:30PM on Avenue O near East 8th Street – in the heart of the Flatbush Jewish community.

In this incident, a 17-year-old was walking on the street, when an individual approached him, flashed a knife and yelled “Hey Jew-Boy”.

There are at least 4 Shuls in a two block radius of this location.

The NYPD is investigating the incident.

Bob Moskovitz, Executive Coordinator of Flatbush Shomrim tells YWN, that Shomrim have since stepped up their patrols, and has now started “foot patrols” all around Flatbush.

Shomrim volunteers were spotted on Tuesday walking on Avenue J, Avenue M, Kings Highway, Avenue U and Coney island Avenue on Tuesday.

Shomrim reminds the community to always call 911 immediately if you see something suspicious, and then call your local 24 hour Shomrim hotline. The Flatbush number is 718-338-9797.

