NJ Governor Holds Emergency Meeting With Jewish Leaders To Discuss Recent Hate Crimes [PHOTOS]





NJ Governor Phil Murphy convened an emergency meeting to deal with the recent alarming rise in anti-Semitic attacks and incidents plaguing the tri-State area.

The meeting was held on Thursday afternoon, and was attended by many prominent elected officials and community activists.

Among those in attendance were Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, the NJ State Police Superintendent, Assemblyman Gary Schaer, Senator Bob Singer, Homeland Security Director Jared Maples and others.

Jewish leaders and community activists attending included Meir Lichtenstein of Lakewood, Rabbi Abe Friedman, as well as representatives from the Agudath Israel of America, Reps from Chabad all across NJ, the ADL, and many other Jewish organizations and federations.







