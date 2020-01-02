BREAKING: Anti-Semitic Incident In Boro Park Just THREE Blocks From Mayor Meeting To Discuss Hate Crimes





There was another anti-Semitic incident in Boro Park on Thursday, and this one took place just THREE BLOCKS from where Mayor Deblasio was in middle of holding a meeting with Jewish community leaders to discuss the recent hate crimes.

The attached video of the incident was provided to YWN by Boro Park Shomrim from inside a store on 39th Street and 16th Avenue.

The store owner says he was behind the counter minding his own business, when a man pushed open the door and yelled “I’ll throw a bomb inside your store” and ran away.

Ironically, the mayor was just three blocks away – at the Boro Park Hatzolah Headquarters on 37th Street and 14th Avenue – where he was meeting with Jewish community leaders to discuss the more than 14 hate crimes that have occured in the past two weeks.

The event was closed to the press, but the Mayor spoke to the media following the meeting.

The following are Deblasio's remarks following the meeting in Boro Park:

Mayor Bill de Blasio: We had a very good meeting with leaders of the communities in Borough Park, Williamsburg, and Crown Heights. Look, people are in a lot of pain right now. There’s a real sense of deep, deep fear that anti-Semitism is growing, that it’s taking on a more and more violent form here and all over the country. That’s what the conversation was about. How do we stop that? And we had an honest conversation about what it’s going to take. I think the community is very appreciative of the efforts of the NYPD, but they want to see more and we talked about what that will be and what needs to be. I think there’s real recognition that we’ve got to get to the root causes. We talked about the work of the Office to Prevent Hate Crimes, we talked about what we’re going to do in the schools.

If I had to summarize the meeting, I would say we believe everyone, the community leaders and everyone from the administration, we believe in common we’re going to need to do all of these things. It’s going to take a lot of police presence in the short term. It’s going to take a lot of work at the grassroots to change hearts and minds. We have got to get to the day, and we’ve got to get there soon, where Jewish people in the city never have to worry about walking down the street, never have to worry about their safety, that’s what we’ve got to do. And there was a lot of unity in the room and that’s the goal and a lot of the things we have to do, but the leaders were right in saying that they wanted to see more and I agree with them and we will produce it for them.

Question: Were you surprised to hear them express that they feel that the administration hasn’t done enough to make them feel secure?

Mayor: You know what, I don’t – wouldn’t even say it that way. They are very, very appreciative that the NYPD is out in communities, but they want to see more. Anybody else?

Question: Any thoughts on the announcement today from pretty much the whole New York Congressional Delegation that they’ve been doubling security grant applications. Are – is you’re administration working well enough with the feds right now? Does more improvement need to happen?

Mayor: Look, it’s been an unusual relationship with the federal government in the last few years when it comes to security funding. I do know there was an effort by the current effort by the current administration where they wanted to cut off our security funding at one point. We were able to get it back. I think the Congressional Delegation is right to say we need more help from federal government. We certainly welcome it.

What we have to do here is really work very closely with the community leaders to increase the amount of security that people feel. Again, in the short term that’s going to mean what we do with the NYPD in the long term, it’s going to mean how we educate young people in particular to end this tendency towards [inaudible]. I have confidence, I always say to people – and I said it in the room – having gone through, you know, the 1991 riots in Crown Heights, having seen something horrible and then see the community come back from it. To see all the communities of that neighborhood work together and move past it and create a peaceful coexistence, I know we can do it again. I have no doubt in my mind but it’s going to take a lot of work.

Question: The bail reform, a topic of [inaudible] –

Mayor: Yes and I think that this is an area where one I would say people should not be mistaken on this, what we ultimately want is consequences and penalties for anyone who commits a hate crime. Bail reform has nothing to do with that because, in the end, you’re still talking about people going to trial, getting whatever kind of penalties that they deserve, and paying the price, jail time, whatever happens to be. But where I think there is real agreement is that the bail reform law needs to be amended. I believe this strongly, I know Commissioner Shea and Chief Monahan believe it. There is a chance now for the legislature to get it right, they did some very good reforms but there’s also things that need to be done, particularly empowering judges to determine if someone poses a threat to the surrounding community and giving judges the power to act on that and hold someone in. I have felt that for the past two years, I feel it even more strongly now and I’m going to work in Albany to try to get this done.

On Wednesday, NY Governor Cuomo visited Williamsburg to meet with Jewish community leaders, and on Thursday, NJ Governor Phil Murphy held a meeting in New Jersey.

