BITTERSWEET: Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Is Sandek At Bris Of IDF Civilian Employee Killed On Base





Why did Harav Chaim Kanievsky recite the brachos at the bris instead of the father?

A half a year ago, Shai Gabai, Z”L, a 36-year-old resident of Givat Olga, a neighborhood in the city of Hadera, was killed while on duty at an IDF base in Tel Hashomer. Last week, his wife gave birth to a baby boy.

The askan Rav Eli Brauner, who is close to Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, arranged for the Gadol Hador to serve as the sandak at the bris. Additionally, Harav Chaim also recited the brachos in place of the father.

Those who attended the bris, which took place at the Lederman shul, said that there wasn’t a dry eye at the bittersweet event.

The baby’s older brother received a bracha from Harav Chaim and after the bris, while the almanah and other relatives went to the home of Harav Chaim’s daughter, Rebbetzin Leah Kolodetsky, who warmly welcomed the family and spoke words of chizuk to the mother.

Gabai was a civilian employee of the military and was tragically killed after a fire extinguisher exploded on the Tel Hashomer army base in central Israel.

