TRAGEDY IN BORO PARK: Woman Struck And Killed By Cement Truck On New Utrecht Ave





Tragedy struck Boro Park on Tuesday morning, when a woman was R”L struck and killed by a truck.

It happened just before 12:00PM, when a 68-year-old woman was struck by a cement truck on New Utrecht Avenue near 49th Street.

Boro Park Hatzolah rushed to the scene and found the woman in traumatic arrest. There was nothign they could do to save her life, and she was unfortunately Niftar on the scene.

Misaskim is on the scene dealing with the Kavod Haniftar.

The NYPD is on the scene and a prolonged investigation is underway. Expect heavy traffic in the area as the street will be closed for hours.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available to us.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








