PSAK HALACHAH: Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Says Americans Can Carry Guns To Shul [SEE THE VIDEO]

A Rav from Monsey asked Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky if guards with weapons should be posted at shuls in America due to the recent spate of anti-Semitic incidents.

Rav Chaim first answered that everyone should do as they want. But then Rav Chaim was told that the mispallelim want to do what the Rav tells them and Harav Chaim said not to post guards.

The second question was should some mispallelim acquire weapons to bring to shul?

Harav Chaim answered that they should if it’s pikuach nefesh.

The question was explained further that it’s not a matter of “immediate” pikuach nefesh, but of potential pikuach nefesh due to the recent spike in anti-Semitic attacks.

Harav Chaim answered that mispallelim can bring weapons to shul.

