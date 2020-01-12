KIDDUSH HASHEM: Chaverim of Rockland Mobile Command Center Temporarily Houses the Palisades Police Dept HQ Following Blaze





After a fast-moving blaze which destroyed the headquarters of the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department on New Year’s Day, Chaverim of Rockland County came to the rescue.

With the intervention of Rabbi Abe Friedman, Chaplain of the PIP Police Department, Chaverim of Rockland County generously agreed to provide their state-of-the-art Mobile Command center, to serve as the temporary location of the PIP Police Headquarters until a more permanent location will be arranged.

The Chaverim Mobile command post is equipped with state of the art communications and IT equipment, and is perfectly suited to serve as a temporary Police Headquarters.

Palisades Interstate Parkway Officials expressed their sincere gratitude for this kind gesture, and their appreciation for their ongoing working relationship with Rockland County Chaverim.

