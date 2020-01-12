MK Eichler Hospitalized After Routine Check Shows Irregular Result





MK Rabbi Yisroel Eichler was hospitalized on Sunday after undergoing a routine medical checkup in the Knesset that showed an irregular result. The medical staff of the Knesset recommended that Eichler be taken to the hospital to have a full battery of tests done.

Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital Spokesperson Hadar Elboim issued a statement on Sunday that said: “MK Rabbi Yisrael Eichler was admitted to the emergency room upon the instructions of the Knesset medical staff after routine cardiac tests raised concerns about an unusual finding. MK Eichler is undergoing extensive tests by the emergency room staff and cardiology experts. He is stable and in good condition.”

