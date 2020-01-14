Chabad Shliach Puts Tefillin On BOTH Pilots On Flight To Bahamas [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Rav Kalman Weinfeld, the OK’s Rabbinic Coordinator for the Food Service Department and the Rav of Manhattan Beer, flew to the Bahamas on Monday to supervise the kashering of a restaurant that is hosting a frum group soon.
As he was about to disembark the plane, Rav Weinfeld stopped to thank the pilots and was quite surprised when one responded with “zei gezunt!” Of course, Rav Weinfeld, a Chabad chassid, asked him if he would like to put on Tefillin.
The pilot was happy to have the opportunity to put on Tefillin for the second time in his life and as he was wrapping the Tefillin in the cockpit, the co-pilot walked in and remarked that he is Jewish also. The co-pilot was familiar with Shema and said he recited it sometimes but at age 44, he had never put on Tefillin.
Rav Weinfeld helped him to put on Tefillin also and they celebrated the “Bar Mitzvah” by dancing and singing “siman tov.”
“After the flight, the pilot was in touch, and told me that his family is thrilled that he had a Bar Mitzvah, and said that he would like to keep in touch to learn more,” Rav Weinfeld said.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Wow wow! Kiddush Lubavitch!
Mi kamocha Yisroel . Great story. We should be especially thankful that in accordance with Chabad and FAA guidelines, Rav Kalman waited until AFTER he plane landed before helping the pilot and co-pilot be mekayem the mitzvah.
You can’t have a bar mitzva at 44 yrs old. Sorry. It doesn’t work that way
Beautiful story.
Small point: The first guy’s yarmulka is clearly caught between the straps and his head. It’s great that he was so inspired and drawn towards yidishkeit etc. but as far as the actual mitzva is concerned he might as well have been wearing a wooden block.
Beautiful story.
The moral of the story is, always thanks the pilots and staff of every service, even if you paid for it and even if the service was poor, you never know how that could change direction is someone’s life.
Now that’s awesome!
Remember that this is the same Rav Kalman Weinfeld Shlita that was also mezakeh ess harabim to make sure that all distributed beer (which is all owned exclusively by a non-religious Jewish distributor, Mr Bergson) should be sold for Pessach. This was a historic breakthrough he accomplished in 2018 with guidance and approval of Rav Hagaon Dovid Feinstein Shlita. Prior to 2018, Mr Bergson had adamantly always refused to sell the beer for pessach and it was a serious halachic problem for the tzibbur.
https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/general/1720495/watch-this-jewish-distributor-provides-free-beer-to-sholom-zochors-in-honor-of-selling-his-chometz.html
This also led to the distributor offering free beer for sholom zochors.
At the time Rav Weinfeld also put on tefillin with the beer distributor.
Zchuso godol me’od!
I guess, whether we want to or not, we all need to recognize the contributions that Chabad makes, not just to our OTD kids and kiruv rechokim and travelers visiting places without established frum communities , but also to the regular olom hayeshiva v’hachareidi.
Love it!
I once was shomozing with the pilot on the shuttle from the parking lot, He got me upgraded in first class, I didn’t put thipillin on him, but I davened like a mench the next day
Anon21 – “You can’t have a bar mitzva at 44 yrs old. Sorry. It doesn’t work that way.” Maybe you don’t know what the words “bar mitzvah” mean? I will go slowly. “Bar” is the Aramaic word for the Hebrew word”Ben”. Hence “Ben Mitzvah”, as in “Ben Torah”. Someone that does a mitzvah is a Ben/Bar Mitzvah, just as someone that learns Torah is a Ben Torah. When it comes to Torah and Mitzvah, we use the prefix “Ben/Bar”. This is distinguished from a shoiteh, that we would NOT call a Bar Shoiteh (that would insult his genealogy), rather we would call him a full wholesome Shoiteh. Although, some excel in that area and may earn an enhanced and glorified title such as “Shoiteh d’Oraysa”, or “Shoiteh l’chol ha’dayos” or “Shoiteh sh’ain lo shiyur”, a title which a comment like yours might earn.