Watch: YY Releases New Single

King of the World
YY Feat. Isaac Ben
Composed and Written by YY
Produced by Ruby Antolin
Vocal Production by LE Staiman
Mixed & Mastered by Lukas Untersteiner
Recorded by Ruby Antolin & Sam Glaser
Arranged by Arik Wollheim & Sam Glaser
Video by LE Staiman
Cover Art & Graphics by Mia Lelonek
…..
Piano Actor Played by Ezra Hirsh
Drumming Actor Played by Gavi Gershov
© YYMUSIC 2019
YY, an 18 year old singer/composer based both in LA and Israel composed his second single just after he recorded his debut song “Titein.” “King of the World” a song that really highlights the importance of realizing GD as the master over everything and understanding all that he has instructed us are not to be looked at as restrictions rather as a guide for us to live our best and most meaningful life. YY’s talented and great high school friend, Isaac Ben, joins him in this single. Their voices join to complement each other in a really special and powerful way.
Available on all platforms, iTunes, Apple Music , Spotify, YouTube and more!
