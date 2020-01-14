HIKIND CLAIM: NYPD Officer Cursed Out Boro Park Jew – But No Victim Or Officer’s Name Is Known





While YWN has been at the forefront of reporting nearly every single anti-Semitic incident, one “incident” this morning is raising lots of eyebrows.

In a press release submitted to YWN, Dov Hikind says that the following occurred:

This past Friday night, a Hasidic father and his 17-year old son were walking home after spending time at a tisch, a rabbinical event in Boro Park. As they were crossing the street at 15th Avenue and 50th Street a police car with its lights on drove by and the police officer who was driving the car rolled his window down and yelled “you [EXPLETIVE REMOVED]’ Jews” at them. The officer laughed and drove off, leaving them shocked and stunned.

The family reached out to Dov Hikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, on Sunday evening to ensure this matter is addressed in a professional and swift manner. The family was terrified but they’re willing to come forward so this antisemitic act is addressed and the individual involved is held responsible for his actions.”

This allegation has since made its way to the NY Post and other news outlets.

But YWN has confirmed with multiple sources that on Motzei Shabbos, this “victim” called a prominent Boro Park Jewish community activist and told him the story. The activist said it needs to immediately be brought to the attention of the NYPD’s 66th Precinct, and advised the man to go there and make the complaint. But for reasons unknown, the victim decided otherwise, and instead chose to go to Dov Hikind.

Additionally, YWN has confirmed with high-ranking NYPD Brass, that as of this posting (Tuesday morning 10:45AM), not only does the NYPD have no idea who the victim is, they also have have no idea who the alleged officer is, or any information about him.

