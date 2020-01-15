Mekubal Harav Kook Says Birchas HaTov U’Meitiv On Anti-Chareidi Tiveria Mayor’s Ouster [VIDEO]





The mekubal Harav Dov Kook said birchas H’Tov U’Meitiv with shem and malchus after hearing that Ron Kobi was removed from his position as mayor of Tiveria due to failing to pass a city budget.

Harav Kook, who together with his wife, the daughter of Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, spend hours of time drawing Tiveria residents closer to Yiddishkeit, suffered personally from Kobi to the point where he said that he was afraid his health would suffer. Kobi instigated against Harav Kook, a prominent religious figure in the community as he did to so many others.

Likud Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze’ev Elkin decided on Monday afternoon to remove Tiveria mayor Ron Kobi from office.

According to law, a council that does not approve a budget by the [extended] date determined by the Interior Ministry is dispersed. Kobi failed to pass a budget for Tiveria by the original deadline after being elected as mayor over a year ago and failed to pass a budget by the extended deadline granted to him by the Interior Minister.

Following Elkin’s decision, Deri held a meeting with Interior Ministry senior officials and decided to appoint Deputy Director of the Interior Minister Moni Ma’atok as chairman of the council responsible for Tiveria and appointed senior municipal officials in Tiveria as council members. In accordance with the law, the appointed council will remain in position for at least three years, after which the Interior Minister will decide on a date for new elections.

Kobi, who won on a campaign of vitriol against the Chareidi and religious community, has lost the approval of virtually all of Tiveria’s residents, including completely secular ones, due to his constant outrageous attacks against religion and religious people, combative behavior and his incompetence and lack of professionalism.

