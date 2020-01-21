Flatbush: Child R”L Killed In Fire On Ocean Parkway [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





A child was R”L killed in a fast-moving fire in Flatbush, Monday night.

It happened at around 10:30PM at 757 Ocean Parkway near Foster Avenue.

FDNY says they found heavy fire blowing out of the windows upon their arrival. The fire quickly escalated to a second alarm.

A 12-year-old girl was removed with critical injuries from the burning home, and rushed to Maimonides Hospital by Flatbush Hatzolah Paramedics.

Unfortunately, she was Niftar at around 12:20AM – after doctors worked on her for over an hour.

She was identified as Shira Teved A”H.

One firefighter was injured as well, and was transported to Cornell Hospital in Manhattan. He was in stable condition.

Fire Marshals and the NYPD Detective Squad are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Misaskim is working with authorities to ensure proper Kavod Hames.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available to us.

Photos by Heshy Rubenstein – Dee Voch

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







