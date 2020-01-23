Massive Fire Destorys New Girls Building At Yeshiva Of South Fallsburg Campus





Firefighters are fighting a massive fire at the Yeshiva of South Fallsburg Campus on Laurel Park Road, in Sullivan County, NY.

The fire is located at 84 Laurel Park Road, which is the location of the brand new girls school being built. The building was not yet completed, and was still under construction.

Smoke and the smell of fire is reported miles away, and it is now a third alarm fire.

Sources tell YWN that the entire building appears to have been destroyed.

Additional details to follow.

