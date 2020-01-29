Which Chareidi Yishuvim Would Be Swallowed Up In A Future Palestinian State In Trump’s Peace Plan?





President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century,” which was finally unveiled on Tuesday, holds a promise that no one will be evacuated from their home.

However, as a result, 15 Israeli yishuvim will be swallowed up in a future Palestinian state, which according to the plan will only be established in four years if the Palestinian Authority accepts the plan and adheres to certain conditions.

Two Chareidi yishuvim in Gush Etzion would be swallowed up in this future state: Maale Amos and Metzad.

However, considering the fact that the PA is adamantly refusing to accept the “peace” plan, the residents of these 15 yishuvim probably shouldn’t start worrying yet.

Furthermore, it is difficult to imagine the Palestinians adhering to the required conditions in order to establish a Palestinian state according to the peace plan: The PA must stop inciting terrorism and rewarding terrorists; Hamas and Islamic Jihad must end armed conflict against Israel; and the Palestinians must end corruption and improve human rights, freedom of religion and freedom of press.

A full list of the yishuvim that would be included in the future Palestinian state is: Chermesh, Mevo Dotan, Elon Moreh, Itamar, Yitzhar, Ateret, Bracha, Maale Amos, Metzad, Karmei Tzur, Telem, Negohot, Beit Chagai, and Otniel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







