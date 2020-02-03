Deri Claims Lieberman Made Agreement To Join Left-Wing and Arabs In Government





Interior Minister Aryeh Deri made a statement on Sunday at a campaign launch party for Shas, that claimed that Yisrael Beitenu party chairman Avidgor Lieberman has cut a deal with the Blue and White party. According to the claim, Lieberman has agreed to help form a left-wing government after the March 2nd Knesset election with the Blue and White party that would see the Arab Joint-List Arab party in the government.

The accusation came as Deri explained that this is what Lieberman meant by his recent comments where he stated that he has a plan to prevent Israel from heading to a fourth election.

“So now Lieberman is telling the truth this time. There is a clear agreement between him and Lapid, Gantz, Meretz, [Ahmed] Tibi and others to form a government right after the election.”

“That’s a fact that they have an agreement. I’m saying this with full awareness, and taking responsibility [for the comments]. This time, Lieberman is saying the truth. That means that this time, the danger is real.”

Noting his own past where he and Shas have agreed to sit with left-wing parties, Deri said that this time it is different because there is a distinct possibility of the government becoming a “left-wing, religion-hating government that relies on the Joint Arab List.”

Deri also blamed Lieberman for the ongoing political stalemate and forcing Israel into its third election in less than a year.

“There is only one person to blame for the situation the country is in, and that’s Avigdor Lieberman. All of the responsibility for the situation starts and ends with him. Today, we can see who torpedoed the formation of a unity government – and its Lieberman.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








