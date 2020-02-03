New City Planned On Outskirts of Gush Dan For Chareidim





Reports of a new city is being planned on the outskirts of Gush Dan near Moreisha Junction have been revealed to the Israeli media. The city, which is set to be called Dorot Illit, is being built on privately owned land that spreads across hundreds of dunam.

The city is being planned specifically for newlyweds and young couples with children and it is being planned as a Chareidi city from the outright, which has proven in the past to make city planning easier and more population friendly in cities such as Beitar Illit, Modi’in Illit, and Elad.

The city planning is incorporating space for Shuls, Yeshivos, Shteiblech, Schools that cater to the Chareidi populace and is opening itself up to Sephardim and Ashkenazim alike.

Some 8,000 residential plots are available for purchase in the newly planned area. However, the zoning still needs to be changed from agricultural land to residential.

