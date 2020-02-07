Russia Claims Israeli Strike Over Syria Endangered Civilian Aircraft





The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that an airstrike, that was said to have taken place over Damascus and which the Russians attributed to Israel, endangered a civilian aircraft, leaving one passenger in serious condition and forcing the plane to divert its course and land in a nearby Russian airbase.

The airstrike reportedly targeted an outpost used by an Iranian militia near Damascus.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also stated that the plane, a civil Airbus-320, with 172 passengers on board, was trying to land at Damascus airport when the airstrikes hit.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry refused to comment on the reports.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







