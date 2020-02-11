PRICE-TAG ATTACK: 170 Cars, Mosque Vandalized In Northern Arab Town





Vandals slashed the tires of around 170 vehicles in an Arab town in northern Israel and spray painted slogans on buildings – including a mosque – warning of Jewish-Arab “assimilation,” Israeli police said Tuesday.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the suspects fled the area and police units had opened an investigation and collected evidence from the scene. The slogans in the village of Jish read: “Jews wake up, stop the assimilation.”

Police said the incident was being treated as a suspected hate crime.

PM Netanyahu issued a rare denunciation of the attack, saying he “strongly condemns the graffiti and property damage in the village of Jish. We will find the lawbreakers and bring them to justice. We will not accept any attacks on our citizens.”

It appeared to be the latest case of the so-called “price tag” attacks that hard-line nationalist Israelis have been known to carry out against Arabs in recent years. Most have been directed at Palestinians in response to militant attacks or perceived efforts by Israeli authorities to limit settlement expansion, while others have targeted Christian and Muslim sites.

(AP)








