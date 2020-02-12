TRAGEDY IN TEL AVIV: Boy R”L Killed By Cement Truck Just Three Months After bar Mitzvah





In a horrific tragedy, 13-year-old Daniel Cohen Z”L was fatally run over by a cement truck in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

It happened on Derech Moshe Dayan Street just after 4:00PM.

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene and attempted to save his life, but were unfortunately unsuccessful.

ZAKA responded and took care of Kavod Hames.

Sadly, Daniel celebrated his Bar Mitzvah just three months ago.

The Levaya was held tonight at 11:00PM at the Yarkon Cemetery.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

