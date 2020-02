A massive three-alarm fire burned through a two-story home on 85th Street in Bensonhurst early Shabbos morning.

Fames could be seen shooting out of the second-story windows and the roof of the attached home.

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze into the early morning hours as temperatures dipped into the teens.

Twenty-five people were displaced as a result of the fire. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

(AP)