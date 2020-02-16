WATCH THIS VIRAL VID: Woman Wants To Press Charges Against Man Who Punched Her Seat On Flight





A woman who said her reclined seat was repeatedly punched by an airline passenger sitting behind her, now says she wants to press charges against him.

Wendi Williams, who posted a now-viral video of the tense encounter, said the unidentified man should be charged with assault. What’s more, she said the attendant on the American Eagle flight (a subsidiary of American Airlines) should be fired.

The dispute between the two passengers was over Williams’ reclining her seat, which the man complained took up his space. He asked her to put up her seat while he ate, and Williams said she obliged. However, she reclined her chair again once when he finished.

Williams also aimed her frustration at the flight attendant, Loretta, whom she said threatened to remove her from the aircraft if she didn’t delete the video recording.

The airline worker handed Williams a “Passenger Disturbance Notice” that warned of federal prosecution.

@BravoAndy Here’s a great jackhole! He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times – HARD, at which point I began videoing him, and he resigned to this behavior. The other jackhole is the @AmericanAir flight attendant who reprimanded me and offered him rum! pic.twitter.com/dHeUysrKTu — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 9, 2020

