New Poll Shows Likud Freezing and Liberman Sliding Still No Government Forming After 3rd Election





With less than two weeks to go before elections in Israel, a new poll was published by the group “HaHadashot” that shows very little change in the current political layout of the Knesset parties in Israel.

The poll was taken by Channel 12 news together with iPanel and showed that the Blue and White party will again finish with the most seats with gaining two over their current total of 33 and finishing wit 35 seats. The Likud party will also rise by one seat and receive 33.

Shas falls from 9 seats to 8 but UTJ rises from 7 to 8 so that the Charedi parties maintain their 16 seat bloc.

The Joint List stays put and receives 13 seats. The union of the Labor Party, Gesher and Meretz nets the three left-wing parties 9 seats and Yisrael Beiteinu falls to 7 seats. Yamina also stayed the same with 7 seats.

The Otzma Yehudit party still is not expected to pass the threshold and will receive only 1.6 seats of the required 4 to become a party in the Knesset.

