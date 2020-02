A Chosson scheduled to get married in three months is in serious condition following a car crash near Meron.

According to BoroPark24, the accident happened on Erev Shabbos on Highway 89.

He was taken to Rambam Trauma Center in Haifa, where he is being treated for internal bleeding.

Please say Tehillim for Yaakov Koppel ben Esther, a member of Monsey’s Vizhnitzer Kehilla.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)