CONVICTED: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty In Landmark #MeToo Moment; Facing 25 Years In Prison





Harvey Weinstein was convicted Monday on some but not all charges at his assault trial, sealing his dizzying fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to archvillain of the #MeToo movement.

He was convicted on charges stemming from assaults against women in 2006 assault and one in 2013. The jury found Weinstein not guilty on the most serious charge, that could have resulted in a life sentence.

Weinstein, 67, had a look of resignation as the verdict came in, and was seen talking to his lawyers shortly after.

The conviction was seen as a long-overdue reckoning for Weinstein after years of whispers about his behavior turned into a torrent of accusations in 2017 that destroyed his career and gave rise to #MeToo, the global movement to encourage women to come forward and hold powerful men accountable for their misconduct.

The jury of seven men and five women took five days to find him guilty.

Weinstein now faces charges in Los Angeles. In that case, announced just as the New York trial was getting under way on Jan. 6, authorities allege Weinstein assaulted women during Oscars week in 2013.

(AP)







