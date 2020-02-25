DEBLASIO’S NYC: Multiple Vehicles In Kew Gardens Hills Have Tires Stolen Overnight [VIDEO]





Numerous car owners in Queens were furious to find that their tires were stolen off their vehicle overnight.

This happened in the kew Gardens Hills section of the Boro, at 138th Street near 68th Avenue.

The message this man has in the video below, pretty much, says it all.

The thieves usually work in groups so that they can remove the tires quickly once the car is jacked up. The whole thing can be done in less than 10 minutes, according to experts.

To prevent tire theft, authorities recommend wheel locks on the rim and parking with tires turned into the curb, which makes it difficult to get them off.

