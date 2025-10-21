NYT: U.S. Officials Reportedly Fear Netanyahu May Resume Gaza Fighting

Officials in Washington are reportedly concerned that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu may end the Gaza ceasefire and resume military operations against Hamas, according to a New York Times report.

The report, citing several unnamed U.S. officials, says there is growing anxiety within the Biden administration that Netanyahu could move to undermine the truce agreement.

Top American figures — including Vice President JD Vance, along with envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — are expected to press Israeli leaders not to jeopardize the accord during upcoming meetings in Israel, the report adds.

In addition, discussions are reportedly underway with Turkey about dispatching a specialized team trained in body recovery to assist in locating the remains of hostages still missing in Gaza. Hamas has claimed it is struggling to find the bodies of the 15 hostages believed to remain in the Strip.

