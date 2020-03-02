Mysterious Mekubal Reveals Elections Results To Netanyahu





A mysterious Kabbalist from the Jerusalem area relayed to people close to the Prime Minister the results of tomorrow’s election, even before the ballot boxes opened.

The Kabbalist wrote down the results over the past week and sent them to the Prime Minister’s Office. According to a report that appeared in BChadrei Charedim, the projected results of the Kabbalist were even told to the Prime Minister.

Following the disastrous media developments of the past week for both the Likud and the Blue and White parties, members of the Prime Minister’s Office turned to the Kabbalist and asked if the results had changed. According to BChardei’s report, there was no change in the results that were as follows:

Likud will win the election with 35 seats, Blue and White will gain 32 seats. Yisrael Beiteinu will fall to 6 seats, Shas will rise to 10 seats, UTJ will maintain their 7 seats, Yamina will get 9 seats, The Labor-Meretz-Gesher party will obtain 12 seats as will the Joint List and Otzma Yehudit didn’t place.

According to these numbers the right-wing and chareidi parties would receive 61 seats exactly.

