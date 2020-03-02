CORONA HITS NY: Woman Who Arrived From Iran Confirmed With Virus





The first case of coronavirus has been reported in New York State, Governor Cuomo confirms.

“This evening we learned of the first positive case of novel coronavirus – or COVID-19 – in New York State. The patient, a woman in her late thirties, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home. The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.

“The positive test was confirmed by New York’s Wadsworth Lab in Albany, underscoring the importance of the ability for our state to ensure efficient and rapid turnaround, and is exactly why I advocated for the approval from Vice President Pence that New York was granted just yesterday.

Additionally, two people are being tested for COVID19 (coronavirus) in New York City, according to health officials.

The NYC Department of Health announced Sunday they are performing the novel coronavirus tests, which means they will be able to get results back much sooner.

(AP)







