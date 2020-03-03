Training today’s rabbis for tomorrow’s challenges

Sponsored Content





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b2BIvV68-ZI

Following the success of our first cohort, we have now opened applications for our second cycle. An eighteen month high-calibre training programme dedicated to mentoring a next generation of community and outreach rabbonim. In an ever-changing world, we want our rabbonim to understand the significant challenges that await them and learn how to respond in a wise, Torah-true way.

Our doctors have extensive on-the-job training, so should our rabbis.

We are currently open for applications for our second cohort, starting in September 2020 in London. Alongside our daily morning Kollel and ongoing personal and professional development, we have a track record of success in the job-market and will assist you to find a part-time position to complement your programme participation.

Applications are welcome from rabbinic couples, single rabbis or those who are working towards a semicha qualification. Grants for students on the programme are available. For more information on the programme, the grants system and to apply please visit www.rabbinictraining.org or contact applications@rabbinictraining.org. Brochures available on request.







