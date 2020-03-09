U.S. and Israel to Collaborate on Coronavirus Screening





During the press conference on Sunday evening in Israel that was run by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and was attended by Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, the pair discussed how Israel was going to be combatting the virus. Among the other solutions offered, Netanyahu stated that Israel and the U.S. would be developing solutions for the widespread screening of patients in order to detect the virus. This screening process would be available to organizations from both countries.

During the conference, Netanyahu said: “I would like to thank President Trump and Vice President Pence for their extraordinary cooperation with Israel. They have perhaps the finest people in the world dealing with this. Sandra Berks, who we spoke to today, the heads of the CDC: these are exceptional people. We can learn a lot from them. We deeply appreciate the opportunity to cooperate, especially on the technological solutions for widespread screening, and perhaps to get – as soon as we can – to home screening. I think this will change the situation, not only for the United States and Israel but for the world. If we extend the requirement for isolation it will be for those who return from all countries,” he said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







