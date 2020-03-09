MARKET CRATERS – DOW PLUNGES 2,000





Stocks tumbled on Monday as investors braced for the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus, while a shocking all-out oil price war added to the anxiety.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked more than 2,000 points, while the S&P 500 plunged 7.2%. The massive sell-off triggered a key market circuit breaker in morning trading. Trading was halted for 15 minutes until reopening at 9:49 a.m. ET.

The sharp declines followed a roller-coaster week that saw the S&P 500 swing up or down more than 2.5% for four days straight. While Monday’s drop was significant, it still didn’t crack the 20 worst days for the S&P 500.







