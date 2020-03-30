RABBONIM, DOCTORS, ORGANIZATIONS COMMUNITY LEADERS: DON’T TRAVEL ANYWHERE FOR PESACH





YWN has been inundated the past 24 hours with letters from Rabbonim, doctors, major community organizations and Jewish community activists from around the United States with one common message: DO NOT TRAVEL ANYWHERE THIS PESACH.

Below, are the countless letters YWN has been asked to publish.

LAKEWOOD

DO NOT TRAVEL ANYWHERE FOR PESACH – make Pesach here in Lakewood. This applies even if you have been in quarantine for 14 days.

We note that most Kehillos, including Cleveland, Toronto, Miami, Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis and Baltimore, are NOT allowing any visitors, most states have legal travel restrictions, some will arrest people who travel from out of state and who do not enter a BRAND NEW 14 day total quarantine (including keeping away from contact with family members) on arrival to the other state.

We Rabbonim and physicians are fully opposed to any travel over Pesach from the Lakewood area under any circumstances. Do not go to your parents, in-laws or other family members for Pesach, stay home.

This applies to the 1st days, last days and Chol Hamoed alike – we reiterate – STAY HOME.

We strongly call on you to make Pesach in Lakewood. We add that with social distancing rules, and the number of infected growing, you CANNOT count on joining with other local families for Pesach either, so please prepare ahead. If you have an individual question regarding your own personal health or family quarantine circumstances, please call your physician.

Dr. Chone Chaim Lebowitz

Dr. Jonathan Cohen

Dr. Dovid Friedman

Dr. Robert Shanik

Rabbi Yaakov Forchheimer – Beth Medrash Govoha

Rabbi Osher Chaim Lieberman

Rabbi Shmuel Felder

Rabbi Shmuel Meir Katz

Beth Medrash Govoha

JOINT STATEMENT FROM ALL MAJOR JEWISH ORGANIZATIONS

CHICAGO

CLEVELAND

PASSAIC

FLORIDA





BALTIMORE

DETROIT

INDIANA

ST. LOUIS

WATERBURY, CT







