BREAKING: Massive NYPD Response In Williamsburg To Stop Levaya Of Shopron Rov [VIDEOS]





Hagaon HaRav Tzvi Hirsh Meislish ZATZAL, the Av Beis Din of Shopron was Niftar on Sunday from COVID-19 at the age of 80. The Levaya is taking place on Sunday night on Hewes Street in Williamsburg.

Hundreds of people showed up to the Levaya on Hewes Street, only to be met with a massive NYPD Level 1 Mobilization response. A police chopper was hovering overhead as police began trying to move people off the streets.

This is the second Levaya on Sunday to be met with NYPD resistance.

The first Levaya was for the Kozlover Rebbe at his Bais Medrash in Boro Park at 55th St and 12th Avenue. At that Levaya, multiple eye-wittiness tell YWN that the police requested that the crowd – 95% of whom were not wearing masks – maintain social distancing, who adamantly refused. Police eventually turned on their sirens, prompting the Levaya to end. Naturally, social media flared up with Boro Park residents calling it “anti-Semitism”.

The story has since become national headlines, along with videos of the Verdan Rebbe Levaya last week in Brooklyn when the same thing occurred, as hundreds pushed and shoved as if there were not hundreds of people dying in NYC from the COVID-19 pandemic that very day.

