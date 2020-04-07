CORONA VICTIM: HaRav Moshe Homnick Z”L Of Lakewood & Flatbush





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Moshe Homnick Z”L. He was in his eighties.

The Niftar was a Rov in Lakewood since moving there a few years ago. Prior to that, he lived in Flatbush, and gave Shiurim in Landau’s Shul, and was a well-respected figure in Chaim Berlin and Camp Morris, where he gave Shiurim in the summers for decades.

As a Bochur, the Niftar learned in RJJ, Chaim Berlin, Yeshivas Chevron, Mir Yerushalayim, and under Hagaon HaRav Aharon Kotler in Lakewood’s BMG.

In addition to being a brilliant talmid Chochom and Masmid, Rav Homnick was a therapist and marriage counselor for more than 40 years.

Tragically, his wife Mrs Miriam Homnick A”H was Niftar just last week.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

