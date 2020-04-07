CORONA VICTIM: Hagaon HaRav Nachum Cooper ZT”L Of Flatbush





The Flatbush Community is reeling from the news of the petirah of Hagaon HaRav Nachum Cooper ZT”L from coronavirus yesterday, at age 58.

As Rav Elya Brudny explained, Rav Nachum was “a towering gadol and a true gaon in the guise of a working person. His tzidkus, his yiras shamayim and his bekius were awe-inspiring.”

Rav Yisroel Reisman, in whose Shul Rav Nachum delivered a popular Daf Yomi Shiur every night for many years, said that Rav Nachum “was one of the few true tzaddikim I was fortunate to know in my life. He was a genuine oved Hashem in everything that he did.”

Rav Brudny and Rav Reisman said that when they were with Rav Nachum they felt “Shal N’alchah M’eal Raglechah, Ki Hamokom Asher Atah Omed Alav Admas Kodesh.”

Rav Nachum leaves behind a tzadeikis of a wife, and a large family, with six children still at home. She now has a heavy burden to bear. It is an impossible burden, emotionally, physically and financially.

A fund administered by Rav Elya Brudny and Rav Yisroel Reisman has been established for the Cooper Family.

Rabbi Brudny and Rabbi Reisman ask all of Klal Yisroel to come together right now, while our tzar is still fresh to help alleviate the financial burden of Rav Nachum’s family by contributing on this link for an emergency Chesed Fund. They call on all those who can to contribute generously.

