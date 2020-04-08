IMPORTANT MESSAGE From Flatbush Hatzolah About Family Members In Hospitals





Important message from Flatbush Hatzolah for those with family members in the hospital over Yom Tov and Shabbos:

Flatbush Hatzolah has spoken to our Rabbonim following many requests how family members should communicate with their doctors. We have been instructed to inform all those asking that one is permitted to call the hospital themselves – *USING A SHINUY* – over Pesach and Shabbos. Since these calls are for the benefit of the patient, it is Pikuach Nefesh and permitted. One should hang up the phone with a Shinuy as well, just in case the hospital or doctor needs to reach you in an emergency.

May all those sick, have a speedy Refuah Shelaima.

Flatbush Hatzolah.

