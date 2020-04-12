GOOD NEWS: CEO Of United Hatzalah Eli Beer Removed From Respirator, Talks To Family





The CEO of United Hatzalah, Eli Beer, has Bichasdei Hashem been taken off the ventilator at the University of Miami Hospital on Thursday, the first day of Pesach.

In a statement to YWN, Hatzalah says that Beer is now breathing on his own, was able to communicate with his family (see the photo below) and even began physical therapy — where he was able to identify himself as a medic to the physical therapist.

He has now tested negative twice for COVID-19, so the virus appears to have left his system.

As a result of that, he is being moved out of the COVID-19 ICU unit into the surgical ICU unit.

This is the start of what will be a long recovery, but it is the beginning and what we have been praying for and working towards over the past four weeks.

