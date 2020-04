To benefit The special children of Camp HASC.

The best in Jewish Music from the comfort of your own home. Monday, Chol Hamoed, April 13th at 1pm (NY) – get ready for the best livestream concert you’ve ever experienced!

A ONE TIME OPPORTUNITY!

A brand new live show that after this broadcast, will not be available to be seen again!

Preregistration available

An EG Production 🎶 🎼 🎵