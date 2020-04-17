Community Doctors Sign Letter Against Rapid COVID-19 Testing





As frum physicians from varied communities, we warn the כלל of the dangers of rapid COVID-19 antibody/immunity tests being offered within our neighborhoods, both at homes and in medical offices. These tests have questionable accuracy and have not yet been properly tested.

1- FDA approved community-based rapid tests of immunity to COVID-19 are not yet available. (Reliable tests are in development.)

2- There are currently no rapid tests for COVID-19 that can accurately tell you whether or not you can still become infected or whether you can still infect others with COVID-19.

3- No social distancing decisions should be made on the basis of any currently offered rapid tests. These inaccurate tests will dangerously cause many to mistakenly conclude they are immune or no longer spreading the virus, leading to a second wave of COVID-19 transmission in our communities.

In these precarious times, there are many opportunities to take advantage of people. The כלל must remain vigilant.

We urge everyone to continue following strict quarantine guidelines and to follow the direction of your trusted Rabbonim, doctors and elected officials.

We the undersigned unanimously support the above statements:

CALIFORNIA

Joseph E. Glaser, MD

COLORADO

Shevie Kassai, MD

FLORIDA

Austin Bach, DO, MPH

Yonah Bardos, MD MBE

Suzanne Hagler, MD

Rivka Stone MD PhD

GEORGIA

Moshe Shapiro, MD

ILLINOIS

Jennifer Berkovich, DO

LOUISIANA

Menachem Nagar, MD

MARYLAND

Levi Atanelov, MD

Dov Frankel, MD

Daniel Grove, MD

Dani Poliakoff, MD

Avi Z. Rosenberg MD, PhD

Ron Samet, MD

Elliot Schwarzenberger, MD

MICHIGAN

Catherine Geller, MD

Jay Idler, MD

Rodolfo Farhy, MD

Jessica Triest, MD

MISSOURI

Jose Greenspon, MD

NEW JERSEY

Frederick Ezon, MD

Ike Ezon, MD

Loren Franco, MD

Aton M. Holzer, MD

Abraham (Avi) Knoll, MD

Miriam A Knoll, MD

Hillel Peltz, DO

Shelly Rishty, MD

Daniel Roth, MD

Elias Sasson, MD

Mordechai M. Tarlow, MD

Aleksey Tentler, MD

Deena Wasserman, MD

NEW YORK

Nava Bak, MD

Aviva Berkowitz, MD

Akiva Bergman MD

Elliot Bigajer, DO

Raphael Bollag, MD

Justin Cohen, MD

Moshe Cohn, MD

Faraj Faour, MD

Stuart Ditchek, MD

Joseph Durzieh, MD

Jonathan Garellek, MD

Dov Ginsburg MD, PhD

Rabbi Aaron E. Glatt, MD

Elliot Goodman, MD

Josh Greenstein MD

Oren Guttman, MD

Meyer S. Halberstam, MD

Rabbi Henry Hasson, MD

Shari Hirsch, MD

Judah Horowitz, MD

Robert (Yaakov) Kadar, MD

Elana Kastner, MD

Joseph Kaplovitz, DO

Yair Keilson, MD

Menachem Kirschenbaum DO

Asaf Klein, MD

David M Klein, MD

Eric Kupferstein, DO

Aharon Lauterpacht MD

Miriam R. Lieberman, MD

Hylton Lightman MD DCH (SA)

Lazer Leifer, MD

Dr. Melinda Mann, MD

Charles Manopla, MD

Hindi Mermelstein, MD

Shlomo Minkowitz, MD

Eli Miller, MD

Alisa Minkin, MD

David Minzer DO

Sherrie Neustein Orzel M.D.

Isaac Reich, MD

Chana Ringel, MD

Raymond Reich, MD

Sarah Rosanel, MD

David Rubin, DO

Gabby Saadia, MD

Tehila A. Saadia, MD

Robert Setton, MD

Jimmy Sitt, MD

Dr. Rivka Y. Stein, MD

Jeffrey L Teitelbaum, MD

Sima Terebelo, MD, MPH

David Turner DO

Shimshon Wiesel, DO

Shimshi Zimmerman, DO

Israel Zyskind, MD

PENNSYLVANIA

Ilana R. Baltuch, MD

Charles (Shaya) Barax, MD

Tami Danilewitz, MD

Samuel Ganz, DO

Rachel Niknam, MD

Carol R. Sirken, MD

Ari Y. Weintraub, MD

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







