350 FRUM DOCTORS SIGN LETTER: Prohibition of Minyanim, Simchos, Levayos Must Remain In Place





As physicians who are שומרי תורה ומצוות and on the frontlines of the active COVID-19 pandemic, we implore all fellow Jews to continue strict adherence to isolation guidelines WITHOUT exceptions.

Our Jewish communities require unique consideration and are at higher risk for rapid disease transmission. We live in close knit, multigenerational and interconnected communities with frequent overlapping contact in our religious commitments and in our neighborhoods, shuls, schools, and shops.

הלכה has never looked towards government guidelines alone as a measure for נפשות סכנת. Government guidelines consider political factors, financial impacts, and enforcement capabilities. We do not believe that any of these weigh more heavily than the concept of פיקוח נפש. It is painfully obvious that government guidelines must be tailored to keep our communities safe.

It is our unanimous medical opinion that prematurely loosening the restrictions is highly likely to result in further disease transmission and loss of life, חס ושלום.

We must remind everyone that COVID-19 can be transmitted asymptomatically and that those who have had COVID-19 may be contagious for weeks, even after resolution of all symptoms. In addition, people who have had COVID-19 may NOT be immune. Any outing from the home must be limited to essential needs and performed with the strictest social distancing regulations. The prohibition on all forms of group gatherings including simchos, levayos, and minyanim must remain in place.

Just as we empathize with patients undergoing difficult treatments, we also understand the difficulty that these guidelines impose. These temporary measures are not easy to follow, but are medically necessary and life-saving. In the coming weeks, new information and advancements will become available which we hope will allow for loosening of restrictions, as the concerns for נפש פיקוח allow.

May it be the will of the ריבונו של עולם that our קהילות be spared any further pain and tragedy.

We the undersigned unanimously support the above statements:

COLORADO

Matthew Harris, MD

Shevie Kassai, MD

Michael Milobsky, MD

CONNECTICUT

Anna Bader, MD

Eric Bader, MD

Hiam Naiditch, MD

DC

Moshe Levi, MD

FLORIDA

Yonah Bardos, MD, MBE

Jordan Ditchek, MD

David Eleff, MD

Joshua D. Fox, MD

Suzanne Hagler, MD

Edward Hirsch, MD

David Kay, MD, MPH

Harold Landa, MD

Howard Levine, MD

Jonathan Rosman, MD

Andrew Scheinberg, MD

Carmi Stadlan, MD

Rivka Stone, MD PhD

Neal Weinreb, MD

Jonathan Winograd, DO

Raphael Yechieli, MD

GEORGIA

Moshe Shapiro, MD

ILLINOIS

Jennifer Berkovich, DO

David Grinblatt, MD

Hertzkeh (Jeffrey) Grinblatt, MD

David Marmor, MD

Boruch Zucker, MD

LOUISIANA

Menachem Nagar, MD

MARYLAND

Reuven Abraham, MD

Daniel (Chaim) Ambinder, MD

Levi Atanelov, MD

Itzi (Brian) Barr, MD

Yaniv Berger, DO

Bernhard Birnbaum, MD

Justin Cohen, MD

Hal Crane, MD

Menachem Cooper, MD

Moshay Cooper, MD

Ari Elman, MD

Michael Elman, MD

Dov Frankel, MD

Mordy Gardyn, MD

Daniel Grove, MD

David Hackam, MD

Jonathan Aryeh Henesch, MD

Yoel Jakobovits, MD

Yitzy Kaplowitz, MD

Shalom Kelman, MD

Yosef Levenbrown, DO

Elizabeth Loeb, MD

Judah Minkove, MD

Nicole Minkove, MD

Sam Minkove, MD

Yehuda Mond, MD

Daniel Poliakoff, MD

Elie Portnoy, MD

Aaron Rapoport, MD

Barry Reiner, MD

Chana Richter, MD

Jonathan Ringo, MD

Avi Z. Rosenberg, MD PhD

Josh Rosenbloom, DO

Yonah (Jonah) Rubin, MD

Ron Samet, MD

Netanel Schwob, MD

Dani Sova, MD

Ethan Spiegler, MD

Joshua Steiner, MD

Chana Weinstock Neuberger, MD

Edward Wolf, MD

MASSACHUSETTS

Joshua Brown, MD

Jonathan Ludmir, MD

Miriam Segura-Harrison, MD

MICHIGAN

Gedaliah Cooper, MD

Jay Idler, MD

Marc Murinson, MD

Allen Stawis, MD

Yudi Weiss, MD

Josh Younger, MD

NEW JERSEY

Ronny Chadi, MD

Jonathan Cohen, MD

Shimon Cohen, MD

Moshe Cohn, MD

Isaac Ezon, MD

Alexander Feldman, DO

Shimon Frankel, MD

Dovid Friedman MD

Neal Gittleman, MD

Binyomin Greenberg, MD

Mira Hellmann-Ostrov, MD

Oren Herman, MD

Aton M. Holzer, MD

Jeffrey (Yehuda) Kaminetzky, MD

Baruch Kassover, MD

Abraham Knoll, MD

Philip- Pesach Ledereich, MD

Aliza Leiser, MD

Allen Lempel, MD

Micah May, MD

Nathaniel Montag, DO

Dovid Moradi, MD

Maureen Nemetski, MD, PhD

Dovid Ogun, MD

Hillel Peltz, DO

Steven Reich, MD

Estee Robin, MD

Daniel Roth, MD

Debbie Rybak, MD

Robert Shanik, MD

Aron Schwarcz, MD

Devorah Segal, MD, PhD

Luba Stein, MD

Jack Stroh, MD

Mordechai M. Tarlow, MD

Aleksey Tentler, MD

Miro Ukraincik, MD

Adinah Wieder, MD

Yaacov Zamel, MD

NEW YORK

Baruch Abittan, MD

Chaim S. Abittan, MD

Jenny Apsan, MD

Yakira Abramowitz, DO

Marina Baine, MD, PhD

Charles Bigajer, MD

Elliot Bigajer, DO

Robin Bobo, MD

Raphael Bollag, MD

Shira Burnstein, MD

Ellie Carmody Stone, MD

David Chadow, MD

Hal Chadow, MD

Hymie Chera, MD

David Chabbott, MD

David Diamond, MD

Steven Diamond, MD

Stuart Ditchek, MD

Victor J. Douek, MD

Elizabeth Edelstein, DO

Yoel Ehrenfeld, MD

Solly E. Elmann, MD

Eddie Esses, MD

Gary Esses, MD

Faraj Faour, MD

Sherry Farzan, MD

Benyamin Friedman, MD

Shani Fruchter, DO

Eliyahu Fuchs, MD

Jonathan Garellek, MD

Dov Ginsburg, MD

Karyn Ginsburg, MD

Rabbi Aaron E. Glatt, MD

Joseph E. Glaser, MD

Ari Goldwaser, DO

Yitzchok Greenberg, MD

Dovid Z. Gunsburg, MD

Moshe Gunsburg, MD

Anna Gutman, MD

Dovid Halpern, MD

Joseph Hanono, MD

Albert Harary, MD

Oren Herman, MD

Shari Hirsch, MD

Sandra Hoenig, MD

Judah Horowitz, MD

Hillel N. Isseroff, MD

Abraham Kalikstein, MD

Joseph Kaplovitz, DO

Ron Kastner, MD

David Khaski, MD

Yakov Kiffel, MD

Asaf Klein, MD

David M. Klein, MD

Michael I. Klein, MD

Mark Kirschenbaum, DO

Eric Kupferstein, DO

Aharon Lauterpacht, MD

Lazer Leifer, MD

Eli Levitansky, DO

Miriam R. Lieberman, MD

Hylton Lightman, MD DCH(SA)

Arthur Lowy, MD

Marc Lustig, MD PhD

Larisa Malisova, DO

Benjamin Mann, DO

Shira Marder, MD

Daniel Matalon, MD

Alisa Minkin, MD

Shlomo Minkowitz, MD

Mark Neuman, DO

Sherrie Neustein Orzel, MD

Ilana Pister, MD

Raymond Reich, MD

Sarah Rosanel, MD

Alan Rothberger, MD

Marina Rubin, MD

Gabby Saadia, MD

Tehila Saadia, MD

Joshua Schechter, MD

Alyssa Scheiner, MD

Jonathan Schulhof, MD

Naomi Schwartz, MD

Jacqueline Segelnick, DO

Libbat-Tzion Shaham, MD

Daniel Shtraykher, DO

Hal Sitt, MD

Jimmy Sitt, MD

Mariya Stratilatova, MD

Jeffrey Teitelbaum, MD

Sima Terebelo, MD

David Turner, DO

Joseph Wahba, MD

Shimshon Wiesel, DO

David Zelman, DO

Shimshi Zimmerman, DO

Zvi Zisbrod, MD

Israel Zyskind, MD

OHIO

Akiva Diamond, MD

Michael Grinblatt, MD

Shmuel Margolin, MD

Michael (Meir) Pollack, MD

Michael Silverman, MD

Anya Kleinman, MD

PENNSYLVANIA

Gary Applebaum, MD

Ilana Rachel Baltuch, MD

Charles (Shaya) Barax, MD

Deborah Bernstein, MD

Melissa Bleicher (Malki Dvir), MD

Moshe Chasky, MD

Tami Danilewitz, MD

Robert Den, MD

Daniel Eisenberg, MD

Ian Gleaner, MD

Harold Gordon, MD

Rachel Hachen, MD, MPH

Daniel Hirsch, MD

Tamar Katz, MD

Jack Ludmir, MD

Hillel Maresky, MD

Jeremy A. Mazurek, MD

Shana Miles MD, PhD

Stephen Moster, MD

Rachel. Niknam, MD

Levi Ocken, MD

Andrew J. Paris, MD

Pia S. Pollack, MD

Steven Raikin, MD

Mindy Rosenblum, MD

Aaron M. Rosenthal, DO

Jack Rychik, MD

Yedidya Saiman, MD

Yecheskel Schneider, MD

Elana Den Schwartz, MD

Jonathan Tanner, MD

Ari Weintraub, MD

Elaine Zackai, MD

TENNESSEE

Shimon Harary, MD

Joshua Morris, MD

TEXAS

Julia Grossman, MD

ONTARIO, CA

Ari Greenwald, MD FRCPC-EM

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







