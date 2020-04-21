Petira of Hagaon HaRav Mendel Rabinowitz ZATZAL, Rosh Yeshiva Keren Hatorah





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav Mendle Rabinowitz ZATZAL, the Rosh Yeshiva of Mesivta Keren Hatorah and head of Yeshiva K’tana of Lakewood. He was 70-years-old.

The Rosh Yeshiva had been hospitalized in critical condition from COVID-19, and was Niftar on Tuesday afternoon.

The Niftar’s brother Hagaon HaRav Moshe Z”L, was a Menahel at the Mesivta, and was Niftar around 4 years ago.

The loss of the Niftar is a tremendous to the Lakewood community.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available to us.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







