Jewish-Owned Company Donates 500 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer to Front Line Workers





Recognizing the heroic efforts of those on the front lines in the war against COVID-19, a New Jersey based company has donated 500 gallons of hand sanitizer for their protection as the virus continues its deadly march across the United States.

New Jersey State Police Chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman presented the hand sanitizer to police at NJSP headquarters in Trenton on April 20th on behalf of Premium Nature which sells all-natural spa and beauty products. Premium Nature sells hand sanitizer and face masks for consumer protection during the pandemic.

Rabbi Friedman thanked Premium Nature owners Shulem Iskowitz and Aharon Stefansky, members of Brooklyn’s Jewish community, for their generosity to benefit those who put their lives on the line on a daily basis.

“This is the least we can do for our brothers and sisters in law enforcement, our first responders and our health care workers as we struggle through this crisis,” said Rabbi Friedman. “Each and every day they are out their doing their jobs, often at tremendous personal risk and their sacrifices are recognized and appreciated by Premium Nature and its owners.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








