YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav Mordechai Marcus ZT”L, the Rov of the Beth Medrash Govoha Minyan (Lakewood Minyan) in Flatbush.

The Levaya will be held at 11:00AM today in Lakewood, and can be accessed via Zoom meeting ID 87869821149 password 024588. Call in +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 with same meeting ID and password as above.

IF YOU HAVE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE NIFTAR, PLEASE NOTIFY YWN

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)