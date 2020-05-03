Petira of HaRav Yisroel Chaim Yehuda Grumer ZT”L, Longtime Rov And Head of Bais Din In Cleveland





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Yisroel Chaim Yehuda Grumer ZT”L. He was around 87 years old.

The Niftar was the Cleveland Rosh Av Beis Din and Mora D’Asra of Congregation Shomre Shabbos. He was appointed Rov in 1981, and the Av Beis Din in 1984.

He was a legendary Masmid, who spent his life engaged in Harbotzas HaTorah and P’sak alacha.

No communal issue was too large, too small, or beyond the Rov’s realm of expertise.

Rav Grumer was a selfless rov, who had a heart that had room for all people.

He is survived by his wife, Rebbetzin Rochel Grumer, who stood as his side for all these years.

The Levaya was today at 2:30 via zoom

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

