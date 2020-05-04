MUST LISTEN: Councilman Yeger On Levaya Incident, Mayor DeBlasio, NYPD, & Much More [YWN PODCAST]





In this exclusive interview, NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger discusses the NYPD’s double standard in its treatment of frum Jews.

He speaks about Mayor DeBlasio’s tweet singling out the Jews, Commissioner Dermot Shea’s claim that the police did not approve last week’s Levaya. “Lies, lies, lies”, Yeger said about Dermot.

He also discussed when he believes shuls and camps should reopen, and much more.

