GOOD NEWS: Rabbi Eliezer Gold of Crown Heights Returns Home After 28 Days on Ventilator [VIDEO]





Family and friends gathered on Union Street to welcome Rabbi Eliezer Gold, a fundraiser for Oholei Torah school in Crown Heights, upon his return home after he was on a ventilator for 28 days with COVID-19.

Rabbi Gold drank a “lechayim” and delivered a few short words where he thanked his family and friends for their tefillos.

“I know you guys did a lot of prayers and Tehillim for me,” he said. “It was touch-and-go there for a while and I really needed it and I’m sure it helped bring me back.”

Gold said that he spent 28 days on a ventilator and when he woke up, he asked his wife when Pesach is. She responded that Pesach had already passed!

